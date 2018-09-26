Michael E. Mygrant, 62, of Bluffton, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 24, 2018, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Mike was born Aug. 24, 1956, in Bluffton to Max E. and Clara L. Steele Mygrant. He graduated from Norwell High School with the class of 1975. He worked at Keebler Company in Bluffton for more than 25 years and at CTS in Berne. Mike loved to spend time outdoors fishing and camping and riding horses and was active in the Circle W Club, in his younger years. He also enjoyed doing family genealogy, photography and computers.

On Nov. 22, 1977, in Petroleum, Mike married Joy E. Herman Mygrant.

He will always be remembered by his family; his wife Joy of Bluffton; two daughters, Lisa Privett of Bluffton and Dawn (Terry) Hull of Murray; and five grandchildren, Rylan Privett, Hayden Privett, Kennedy Privett, Olivia Hull and Braxton Hull.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Danny Privett; and a grandson, Peyton Privett.

A service to celebrate Mike’s life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Steve Bard will officiate. Calling hours will be Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital, in memory of Peyton Privett.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com