Mary Ann Mendenhall, 88, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 6, 2018, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 17, 1929, in Bluffton, to Forrest Mosur and Lina Esther Stanton Mosur. She attended P.A. Allen High School in Bluffton. After high school, Mary Ann worked as a car hop for the Dutch Mill Restaurant. This is where she met her husband, Rex.

As a homemaker, she also provided child care for many years. She loved listening to country music, especially bluegrass, and enjoyed listening to Willie Nelson with the volume up loud!

On Oct. 1, 1949, at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton, Mary Ann married Rex B. Mendenhall. They have shared almost 69 years of marriage together.

Survivors include her husband Rex, along with a son, Mark B. Mendenhall, and 2 grandchildren, Elaina Mendenhall and Chad B. Mendenhall, all of Bluffton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, JR Mosur; and a sister, Betty Eddington.

As she requested, no services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to Family LifeCare through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com