Mary Ann Clowser, 95, of Ossian, passed away Saturday evening, Sept. 1, 2018, at her residence.

Born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 22, 1922, to Ora and Edna (Lamie) Huffman, Mary Ann married Paul. B. Clowser in Covington, Ky., on Oct. 16, 1940. Paul preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 2003.

Survivors include a daughter, Claudia Davison of Ossian; two granddaughters, Sonja Davison of Ossian and Terri Croy of Geneva, Ill.; along with three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Ann was preceded in death by five sisters, Violet Wiedeman, Fern Bobay, Eldeana Baron, Billy Jean Bovio and Cleora Kniss.

No public services are planned at this time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions in Mary Ann’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.

