Mark Allen Clark, 34, of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

Mark was born Jan. 7, 1984, in Fort Wayne to Kevin M. Clark and Debra L. Brandt Klopfenstein. He attended Bluffton High School and worked in the construction trade.

He will be remembered by his surviving family members; his mother, Debra L. (James W. II) Klopfenstein of Craigville; his father, Kevin M. Clark of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Olivia E. Clark and Jaylinn M. Clark of Florida; and a son, Corbin P.W. Clark of Fort Wayne. Mark is also survived by two sisters, Holly A. (Adam) Zoll of Vera Cruz and Hayle A. (Zach) Ali of Parma, Mich., and a brother, James W. Klopfenstein III of Craigville. He is survived by his grandparents; Virginia Clark of New Haven, Tom and Mel Bolen of Waterloo, James and Nancy Klopfenstein of Harlan, and Dave and Cheryl Biberstine of Pasco, Wash.; nieces and nephews, Noah, Logan and Hunter Zoll of Vera Cruz, Luke and Layla Ali, both of Parma, Mich.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mark was preceded in death by grandfathers, William W. Clark and Joseph A. Brandt.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Les Cantrell will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. Calling hours will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Mark’s memory to the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com