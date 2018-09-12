Marguerite Krick, 91, of Ossian passed away on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. She was born on Nov. 26, 1926 in Adams County, a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Sylvania (Shell) Wilson.

She worked at home, raising her family and being a farm wife. Marguerite had a passion for sewing, crafts, and gardening. She enjoyed her traveling and camping adventures with the Wallybyrum Camping Club.

She is survived by her sons, Bradford (Janice) Krick, Lloyd (Carol) Krick, and Keith (Dorothy) Krick, all of Ossian; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Paul Krick; and her nine brothers and sisters.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 14 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mills St., Ossian, with visitation 30 minutes prior. Visitation will also be on from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian.

Memorials may be made to donor’s choice. Please leave condolences at www.elzeypattersonrodak.com