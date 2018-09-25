Margaret Lucille Scales, 84, of Richmond, died Sept. 22, 2018, at Rosebud Village. She was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Richmond to Robert and Mary Grubb Wilson and lived here most of her life. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her seven children, John Robert (Grace) Scales, Patricia Marie Langston, Jim (Penny) Scales, Debra Kay Raulston, Timothy Scales, Christine Devore, and Kathleen (Taag) Anderson, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Her husband Hubert died Dec. 16, 1983. Her parents; three sisters, Mary Lou Elliot, Helen Miller, and Shirley Rush; and one brother, Jim Wilson, are also deceased.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Funeral Chapel of Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home, 222 N. Tenth St., Richmond, with Rev. John Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.stegallberheideorr.com