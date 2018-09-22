Linda S. Betts, 75, of Fort Wayne, a former Bluffton resident, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 20, 2018, at the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

She was born April 28, 1943, in Wabash, Ind., to Roger J. Noble and Maxine Lewis Noble.

Linda graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1960 and furthered her education at Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne. She worked for more than 25 years at Summit Radiology in Fort Wayne. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was the happiest when she prepared a huge meal with all of her family gathered around the table at the holidays.

Linda married Vaughn H. Betts July 16, 1961, in Montpelier. Her husband survives.

Also surviving are her children, David Betts of Fort Wayne, Lisa (Daren) Penwell of Newaygo, Mich., and Robert (Mindy) Betts of Portland; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and a sister, Robin Hollingsworth of Bluffton.

Linda was preceded in death by a son, Darrell J. Betts, in 1983. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Fisher, and her grandmother who raised her, Bernice Noble.

A service to celebrate Linda’s life will be held at 10:30 Monday, Sept. 24, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Dennis Wood officiating. Burial will follow at the Rockford-Friends Cemetery in Rockford, Ind.. Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com