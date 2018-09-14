Lena M. Felger, 98, of Ossian, died Sept. 12, 2018, at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home in Avilla.

Lena was born May 2, 1920, in Fort Wayne, to the late Frank and Katie Relue. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her dogs.

Lena is survived by her sons, James (Barbara) Felger and Dan (Linda) Felger, both of Ossian; daughters, Linda Howard of Noblesville, Teri (Jack) Mitzner of Big Long Lake, and Jennifer (Roger) Becker of Auburn; and 17 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Lena was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie F. Felger; daughter, Joyce Felger; and a son-in-law, Gary Howard.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at the Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of NE Indiana, Visiting Nurse and Hospice, or the American Diabetes Association.

