Laurie C. (Reed) Ramey, 60, of Warren died on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at Millers Merry Manor in Marion. She was born on July 16, 1958, in Rochester, N.Y. She married Walt Ramey on Dec. 17, 2000, in Rochester, N.Y.

Survivors include her husband, Walt Ramey of Warren; son, Joseph M. Soricone of New York City; daughter, Meghan Davison of Fort Wayne; sister, Glenda Reed of Rochester, N.Y.; brother, Timothy “Tim” Reed of British Columbia; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clayton Reed, and mother, Alice (Garrend) Reed.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate her life at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com