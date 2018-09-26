Kenneth “Ken” Lee Noble Jr., of Decatur, died Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Bluffton, Ind. on Jan. 1, 1971.

Surviving are his twin brother, Kevin (Heidi); brother, Waylan Niece; sister, Tammy Burke; father, Ken Noble Sr. (stepmother, Paula); and mother, Mary Jane Gates, all of Geneva.

Ken donated his eyes to Vision First (Indiana Lions Eye Bank) and his body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis.

Private family memorials will be held.