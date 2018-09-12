Home Business Job openings reach record levels, and so does quitting Job openings reach record levels, and so does quitting September 12, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business Faith based movie’s world premiere at Decatur’s ABCinema Business Iran looks warily to China for help as US sanctions resume Business Is a personal loan for you? Business Small businesses not keeping with larger companies in hiring Business Despite Trump tweet, Ford says it won’t make hatchback in US Business ACA premium hikes slow down