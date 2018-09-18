Joan Mason, 91, a former resident of Wells County, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at Swiss Village in Berne.

She was born July 29, 1927, in Huntington County, to L. D. Fisher and Lucille Smuck Fisher. She was a graduate of Markle High School and International Business College. She worked at General Electric in her earlier days, and then owned and operated the Waynedale Bakery with her husband Kyle for many years. Additionally, she had worked in banking in Huntington and Markle.

She was an active member and participated many years at Markle United Methodist Church and Psi Iota XI sorority. She was very generous with her time and enjoyed volunteering for many groups, including Meals on Wheels and the Red Cross.

She is survived by her children, Joellen (Lloyd) Meyer of Ossian, Roger (Debra) Mason of Austin, Texas, and Rhonda (Jay) Lehman of Franklin, Tenn.; her grandchildren, Tonya Meyer, Amy Meyer, Kevin Meyer, Lindsay Diaz, Joshua Lehman, Elizabeth Sawyer, Adrianne Dorin, Bethany Callaway, and Joseph Lehman; and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a sister, Phyllis Fifer.

Calling will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Swiss Village, 1350 W. Main St. in Berne. There will be additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Markle United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Markle United Methodist Church. Burial will be at the Markle Cemetery.

Preferred memorials may be made to the League for the Blind or Swiss Village’s Samaritan Fund.

Online condolences: www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com