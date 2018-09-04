Jewel M. Vanover, 76, of Bluffton, formerly of Montpelier, passed away at 3:42 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton. She was born on Friday, August 7, 1942, in Wythe Co., Va. She married Darnell Vanover on Saturday, Jan. 21, 1984, in Bluffton. Jewel formerly worked for 13 and a half years at Franklin Electric in Bluffton. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, flowers and playing cards. Bingo and Poker were some of her favorite card games to play. The love she had for her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids, was truly one of a kind. She will be missed daily by her family, and the happy memories made will never be forgotten.

Loving survivors include daughters, Tammy King of Decatur and Penny (Kent) Clanin of Boynton Beach, Fla., sons, James (Kim) King, Jr. and Kevin (Pam) King, both of Montpelier; sister, Cathy Todoran, Bluffton; brother, Kenneth (wife, Mary) Sage of Montpelier; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four stepchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darnell W. Vanover; father, Ingram Sage; mother, Emily (Grubb) Harris; son, Keith King; brothers, James, Hurley, IW, Robert and Ernest Sage; and sisters, Mildred and Shirley.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, on Wednesday, Sept. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m.

A service to celebrate Jewel’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6; viewing will be held one hour before the service. Pastor John Roe will be officiating and burial will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.