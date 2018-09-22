Home Business Illinois firm plans NW Indiana plant Illinois firm plans NW Indiana plant September 22, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business Nationally, credit freeze is free as of Friday Business Stocks at records as Dow beats all-time high from January Business U.S., China tariffs may become ‘new normal’ Business Thor Industries: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot Business Floodwaters inundate lake at NC power plant, raising alarm Business 5 ways Trump’s tariffs on $200B in China goods could be felt