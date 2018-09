Lancaster Central Elementary School held a walk-a-thon and health fair Friday. Above, first-grader student Cole Jackemeyer throws a ring like it is a lifesaver to help someone drowning during at the water safety station. At right, fifth-grade student Michael Ferguson carries Phillip Mayer’s feet during the wheelbarrow portion of the walk-a-thon. Below, Sarah Jarrad’s class does a spirit dance. (Photos by Devan Filchak)