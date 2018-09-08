Gervis Edward Hentz, Jr., 82, of Markle, passed into God’s arms Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Hentz was born May 18, 1936, in Pottsville, Pa., to Gervis Edward Hentz Sr. and Anne Alisauckas Hentz. He was preceded in death by his eldest son Gervis Edward Hentz III.

He graduated from North Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Pa., and honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He also served on the Philadelphia police and fire departments and the Army National Guard.

Gervis moved to Indiana in 1978 and was a school bus driver for the Northern Wells Community Schools, also serving as a substitute teacher and middle school football coach. He was also active in coaching youth baseball in Levittown, Pa., and Markle. He volunteered with the Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne.

Gervis loved animals, camping, gardening, the students he was involved with, and his family, but mostly his sweetie for 65 years and the love of his life, Elaine. He will be deeply missed by many.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine Kendig Hentz of Markle.; five children, Elaine Marie and Edward Birnbaum of Philadelphia, Patricia Hentz and Gina Helms of Fort Wayne, John Hentz of Markle, Philip and Denise Hentz of Fort Wayne, and Eric Hentz of New Castle; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and four siblings, Rita (Robert) Borton of Ben Salem, Pa., Annette (Bill) Marker of New Jersey, Ronald (Loretta) Hentz of New Jersey, and Robert (Jeanne) Hentz of Florida.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the VA Chapel next to the Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St. in Marion. Military honors will be rendered at 2 p.m. at the emetery’s committal shelter followed by burial.

Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne. Online condolences: www.northernindianafuneralcare.com