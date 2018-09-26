Home State & National News Florence flooding slowly envelops South Carolina homes Florence flooding slowly envelops South Carolina homes September 26, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Trump to chair Security Council meeting, meet with Netanyahu State & National News Former Porter County officer allegedly stole $180,000 from FOP State & National News Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years for sexual assault State & National News Pope: Priestly abuse scandals driving Catholic faithful away State & National News Deluge follows Florence on South Carolina’s coast State & National News GOP ramps up fight for Kavanaugh