Faithlyn Hilliary Grace Helms, touched our lives on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She is survived by her mother, Brittney N. Helms, and father, Brett N. Irelan, both of Warren.

Faithlyn is also survived by three sisters, Harmony W.R. Helms, Melody R.E. Mayer and Lettica R.D. Mayer; and a brother, Breyson N. Irelan. Along with her grandparents; Angela Helms of Wabash, Roger (Andi) Helms, II, Barbie (Brian) McClain and Scott Irelan, all of Warren. She is also survived by an aunt Jessica (Troy) Snider, of Bluffton.

Faithlyn is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Hilda Helms, Pauline Wilkerson, James (Helen) Jamison; an aunt, Tiffany Irelan; and a cousin, Hillary Ault.

Funeral services for Faithlyn will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Wayne Ball will officiate. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com