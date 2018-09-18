Emma Fay DeArmond, age 81, of Bluffton, passed away from this life to her eternal rest Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at the Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born to Ivan and Erma (Emley) Holloway in Bluffton April 12, 1937. Her parents preceded her in death. She married Charles DeArmond Nov. 17, 1957. Charles preceded her in death.

Emma Fay was a member of Epworth Methodist Church and loved the Lord.

She leaves behind sons, Randy DeArmond of Bluffton, Steven DeArmond and wife Rose of Fort Wayne; and daughter, Teresa Wagner and husband Alan of Rockford, Mich. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Amanda Starkel and her husband Brian of Indianapolis, Jared DeArmond and his wife Korah of Decatur, Daniel DeArmond of Fort Wayne, Sara Wagner and Jenna Wagner of Rockford, Mich.; and a great-grandson, Barrett DeArmond.

Emma Fay also leaves behind her sister, Julia Ball, brother Rex Holloway and his wife Pat; sister in-law Anna Holloway of Bluffton; and brother-in-law Dorrence Lewis of Fort Wayne. Emma Fay also leaves behind her brother-in-law Dick DeArmond and his wife Beverly of Bluffton; and a sister-in-law Doris DeArmond of Fort Myers, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Emma Fay was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Lewis; brother, Ivan Holloway; her sister-in-law, Rosamond; brother-in-law Richard Johnson of Ossian, and her brother-in-law Robert DeArmond of Fort Myers, Fla.

She was an Avon lady for many years and made many friends. She enjoyed flower gardening, camping and crafting. Emma Fay was a home maker and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She stayed busy in retirement watching her grandchildren play sports.

In her later years, Emma Fay struggled with the awful disease, Alzheimer’s. The family would like to publicly thank the kind and compassionate care team at the Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

A service to celebrate Emma Fay’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Rev Marlene Ellis will officiate and burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Parkview Foundation. Friends can send online condolences to the DeArmond family at www.thomarich.com