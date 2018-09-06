Doris J. Castilow, 98, a longtime Bluffton resident, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 5, 2018, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation.

Doris was born in Wells County on Nov. 14, 1919, to Alvin and Nellie (Bowman) Potter. She married Clarence R. Castilow in Wells County on Mar. 30, 1946. He preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 1978.

A 1937 graduate of Lancaster High School, Doris was a homemaker and also a telephone operator at Caylor Nickel Clinic for more than 10 years. She was an avid crocheter and enjoyed bowling and traveling.

Survivors include a son, Greg (Amy) Castilow of Bluffton; three grandchildren, Lacey (Brad) Mertz, Natalie (Kevin) Todd, and Jacob (Karen) Castilow; and seven great-grandchildren, Braeley, Zuri, Rylee, Willow, Eleanor, Hazel, and Lyle. She is also survived by a sister, Bert (Clifford) Owens of Bluffton; a brother, James (Barb) Potter of Elroy, Ariz.; and several nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by two sisters, Polly Myers and Wilma Meyer.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Chaplain Fred Meuter will officiate. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Caring Foundation, c/o Ossian Health and Rehabilitation.

