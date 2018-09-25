Doris Dooley, 94, of Warren, died Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born on March 8, 1924, in Huntington County, to Glen Alfred and Nevo Hunnicutt Beekman. She married Melvin Dooley March 20, 1943.

Survivors include husband, Melvin “Mick” Dooley of Warren; son, Kerry (Betty) Dooley of Milford, Mass.; daughter, Karen (David) Wilson of Norfolk, Va.; and three grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Beekman.

Calling hours from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Heritage Pointe Applegate Chapel, Warren. A service will follow at 2 p.m. at the chapel.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.