Home State & National News Deluge follows Florence on South Carolina’s coast Deluge follows Florence on South Carolina’s coast September 25, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News GOP ramps up fight for Kavanaugh State & National News U.N. chief to encourage international cooperation in speech State & National News 4th USS Indiana to be commissioned Saturday State & National News Prepare bins for grain storage State & National News Converting wet corn weight to dry corn weight State & National News Harvest progressing rapidly across the state