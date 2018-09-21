Home Opinions State / National Chaos or not, Trump is racking up a record of foreign policy... Chaos or not, Trump is racking up a record of foreign policy success September 21, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State / National Brett Kavanaugh’s Kafkaesque nightmare State / National A hesitant chamber’s ‘neutrality’ sends a message State / National Kavanaugh in the #MeToo era State / National The ominous decline of social democracy State / National An economic boom is a terrible thing to waste State / National In Texas, a Democratic template for national victory in 2020