Home Lifestyle Celebrating Constitution Week Sept. 17-23 Celebrating Constitution Week Sept. 17-23 September 19, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR School News Ossian High School Class of 1962 holds reunion What's Up! What’s Up!: 9-19-18 Ossian Ossian Cemetery Walk Sunday, Oct. 7 Lifestyle Wells Co. Council on Aging: 9-19-18 Lifestyle Time is running out to sign up for Senior Exploration for Fall 2018 Lifestyle Presbyterians and Knights of Columbus members join in Great Day of Sharing