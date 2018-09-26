Barbara Ann Sprunger, 91, passed away Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at Swiss Village, where she was a resident.

She was born Oct. 17, 1926, in Fort Wayne, to Clifton “Wifty” Sprunger and Naomi Haecker Sprunger.

Barbara was a faithful member of First Mennonite Church of Berne. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Bluffton University, and her master degree in education from Indiana University. She was a long time sixth, fifth and third grade teacher, having taught at Monroe, Berne-French and South Adams Schools. Hundreds of her former students knew her fondly as “Miss Barbara.”

Preceding her in death are her parents and brother, James Sprunger.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Swiss Village auditorium. Burial will be in the MRE Cemetery, Berne.

Preferred memorials may be given to Swiss Village Samaritan Fund or Mennonite Central Committee.