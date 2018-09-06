Home State & National News Amish couple sues 2 agencies over photos their faith forbids Amish couple sues 2 agencies over photos their faith forbids September 6, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Trump fumes over NYT anonymous op-ed composition RSS Holcomb announces $1B infrastructure spending program Sports Lady Knights soccer team explodes for 13 goals Sports Outside the huddle: Mason Huffman State & National News Disney workers vote on new contract raising minimum wage State & National News Police: Man drove into pedestrians outside bar, injuring 3