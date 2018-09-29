Home RSS A stranger’s call to save a life A stranger’s call to save a life September 29, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Bluffton football wins 3rd straight, beats Heritage RSS Royal Knights Sports Southern Wells football loses on road at Adams Central Sports Norwell Knights football shutout at home by DeKalb RSS Getting active and learning State & National News Indiana elections chief reports absentee ballot problems LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment