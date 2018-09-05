Home RSS 1100S bridge is open — for now 1100S bridge is open — for now September 5, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Judge proposes combining probation, Community Corrections News Smekens mementoes RSS RSD board seeks grant, hires firm RSS Study to be done on new garage for County Highway Department RSS NWCS board hears presentation on 2019 budget RSS City awards street paving bid for 2019 to E&B Paving of Huntington