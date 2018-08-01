Zachary B. Emerick, 32, of Dunkirk, passed away Monday in an auto accident north of Pennville.

He was born Oct. 14, 1985, in Hartford City to Brook Emerick and Lisa Adney Emerick. He was employed at Almco Steel in Bluffton. He was a 2004 graduate of Jay County High School, a member of Dunkirk Moose, and United Auto Workers, and had served with the U.S. Air Force.

Surving are two children, Jameson and Maddilynn Emerick, both of Dunkirk; his parents, Brook and Lisa Emerick of Portland; two sisters, Alicia (Aaron) Dennis of Portland and Brittney (Cody) Wright of Dunkirk; his grandmother, Ellen Adney of Hartford City; his companion, Shanna Hartsock of Dunkirk; plus four nieces and nephews and several aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sharon Bantz, Dale Adney and John and Barb Emerick.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Davis presiding. Burial will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the services on Saturday.

Memorials can be made to the family for his children.

Online condolences: www.bairdfreeman.com