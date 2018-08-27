Home News Wells Court Docket: 8-27-18 Wells Court Docket: 8-27-18 August 27, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 8-27-18 News Rice produces his very personal Top Ten lists RSS Wearing the crowns RSS No doubt about it: Southern Wells likes Jim Schwarzkopf RSS Ossian drain work bid comes in on the low side News Mapping Indiana