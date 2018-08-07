Vera L. Hammond, 96, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at Adams Woodcrest. Vera was born Sept. 9, 1921, in Adams County to Philip and Mina K. Weinman Sauer. On April 17, 1949, Vera married Paul E. Hammond. He preceded her in death Oct. 27, 1975.

Vera was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and sang in the choir. She was a homemaker and a member of the Tri-Kappa Sorority and the Pinochle Club.

Vera is survived by her son, John (Connie) Hammond of Decatur; three daughters, Jane (Joe) Lengerich and Joy (Alan) Hamilton, both of Decatur, and Julie (Mark) McKee of Ossian; a brother, Ralph (Marilyn) Sauer of Decatur; a sister, Clarice P. “Kelly” Porter of Decatur; a sister-in-law, Alvina Sauer of Decatur; 14 grandchildren, Joseph, Joel, Jason, Jared, Krista, Matthew, Nicholas, John, Paul, Shelby, Douglas, Anthony, Lucas and Megan; 39 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Preceding Vera in death are two sisters, Florence Engle and Wilma Sauer; a brother, Harold Sauer; a grandson, Zachary McKee; and a great-grandson, Henry Hammond.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Zion Lutheran Church with calling one hour prior to service from 9 to 10 a.m. Pastor James Voorman will be officiating and burial will be in Decatur Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Zack W. McKee Memorial Scholarship or Zion Lutheran Church.

