Home State & National News Trump team wants to roll back Obama-era mileage standards Trump team wants to roll back Obama-era mileage standards August 2, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Abortion-rights activists brace for new wave of state restrictions State & National News Facebook page’s removal angers Washington protest organizers State & National News ID work begins on Korean War remains now in U.S. State & National News Facebook finds ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt elections State & National News All survive Mexican jetliner crash State & National News Courthouse bombing unsolved after 20 years