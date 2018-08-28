Home State & National News Trump grudgingly honors McCain Trump grudgingly honors McCain August 28, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Mind-altering breast milk? New marijuana study poses that question State & National News McCain’s death shadows Republican primary in Arizona State & National News 3 dead, including gunman, in video game shooting in Florida State & National News Indiana’s election security plans do not include new machines State & National News 8 people, including 6 children, die in Chicago fire State & National News Susan Bayh able to see sons join military