Thomas A. Hildebrand, 66, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at his residence.

He was born on Thursday, March 13, 1952, in Wells County, the son of the late Carl E. Hildebrand and the late Irma (McBarnes) Hildebrand.

Tom was mentally challenged from birth and was unable to speak. He attended Vera Cruz Opportunity School and then worked in the sheltered workshop of Bi-County Services until his death. He became a resident of supervised housing of Bi-County Services in 1986. Tom became proficient at weaving rag rugs under his mother’s supervision. He enjoyed photography and cats.

He was a member of Salem Magley Church.

Survivors include his brother, Steven E. (Sandy) Hildebrand of Decatur; sister, Carolyn (Terry) Brendel of Valparaiso; step-sister, Donna (Malcom) Miesse of Decatur; stepbrother, Terry (Kathy) Strahm of Indianapolis; stepsister, Debra Harman of New Haven; three nephews, Michael (Tamber) Hildebrand, Timothy ( Alyssa) Hildebrand, and Matthew (Melissa) Hildebrand; and seven step nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Jean Hildebrand; and step-brother-in-law, Dan Harman.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Salem Magley Church with Pastor Chris Hirschy officiating. Interment will follow in the Salem Magley Church cemetery.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Bi-County Services, Inc., located at 425 East Harrison Road in Bluffton (across from Kroger); 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur; and one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday.

Preferred memorials are to Bi-County Services, Inc., or Salem Magley Church.