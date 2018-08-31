How old are you?

I am 15.

Do you like your name?

Yes, I like my name.

If you had to change your name what would it be?

That’s a hard question. I would probably say my middle name which is my dad’s name, which would be Todd.

What is the funniest thing that happened to you this week?

A guy hit a tennis ball so perfectly that it hit a drivers windshield of a car that was driving by.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you choose to go and why?

I’ve always wanted to go to Alaska. I think that would be cool. Just to go up to the mountains and the snow and everything.

You’ve been given an elephant. You cannot give it away or sell it. What would you do with it?

I guess I would have to make some sort of enclosure for it. Start a small zoo.

Tell me something about a parent or relative that you find awesome and you hope to accomplish someday?

My grandfather has a lot of memorable stories so I’d like to someday be able to have the same.

What are you proudest of?

I don’t like to think I’m too proud of anything, but I’m pretty fond of my art skills.

Ok, great. Painting? Drawing?

Mostly drawing.

You are a new addition to a crayon box. What color would you be and why?

Red. I don’t really have a reason. It’s just my favorite color.

Do you own a pet?

I do not.

Ok. If you did own a pet what kind would you prefer?

I would rather have a dog. A bigger dog.

Can you tell me a joke?

What type of movie does a pirate go to see?

I don’t know. What?

A rated ‘AAARRRR’ movie.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

Art. Because it’s what I like to do.

Are you involved in school sports, music or other activities? Any outside of school activities?

I swim and I play tennis. I do work at concessions an awful lot.

A penguin walks through that door right now wearing a baseball cap. What does he say and why is he here?

He says that the Yankees just won the World Series and it’s cold there.

That was original I like that.

Who is one of your friends that makes you laugh all the time?

Jack.

Who is your most academically inclined friend? (first name only)

Dylan.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years and how will you get there?

I would like to see myself in some sort of an art profession. I’d like to go to school for that.

It was a pleasure to meet you. Sounds like to you have a good plan for the future.

Teen Talk is a service supported by Southern Wells Schools, Northern Wells Schools, and Bluffton Harrison Schools, …. to promote dialogue and community among area high school students.

Interviewer: Amy Serafini

News-Banner, Bluffton, Indiana