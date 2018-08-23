Home State & National News Suspect in Iowa woman’s slaying was a hardworking farmhand Suspect in Iowa woman’s slaying was a hardworking farmhand August 23, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Impeach Trump? Probably not State & National News Big Island feels the effects of approaching hurricane State & National News Democratic official says hack attempt of DNC voter file stopped State & National News Albany bridge workers find note from the past State & National News Fort Wayne man charged in attempt to poison baby girl State & National News Cohen’s guilty plea implicates Trump