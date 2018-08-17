Russell Houdyshell II, 53, formely of Bluffton, died Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Russell was born Aug. 6, 1965, to Russell L. Houdyshell and Norma Jean (Stout) Houdyshell. His parents both preceded him in death. Russell married Twila Mackey on May 22, 1995 in Decatur; she survives.

Survivors include two stepchildren, Amorita Schmit of Geneva and Orion Foster of Noblesville, and a sister, Debbie Houdyshell of Las Vegas, Nev.

A private burial will take place at a later date in Stahl Cemetery, in Bluffton. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with his arrangements.