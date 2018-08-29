Home News Police Notebook: 8-29-18 Police Notebook: 8-29-18 August 29, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Motorcycle rear-ended News Wells Court Docket: 8-29-18 RSS Big tournament, big cause, little ball RSS Renewal effort underway for Sandalwood Park in Ossian Courts & Police Police Notebook: 8-28-18 Local News Honored