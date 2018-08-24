Philip M. “Phil” Fahl, 79, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 22, 2018, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Born in Markle March 14, 1939, to Ross and Dale Michael Fahl, Phil married Luann Frauhiger in Bluffton Aug. 11, 1979; she survives.

After graduating from Rockcreek High School in 1957, Phil served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 until 1961. He retired from NIPSCO as a serviceman.

Phil attended Six Mile Church in Bluffton and was a member of the American Legion Post 111, along with the Bluffton Masonic Lodge 145 F. & A.M. and the Etna Acres Golf Course. He was also a member of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and the Marine Corps Association.

In addition to his wife, Phil is survived by a daughter, Michelle Richard of Ossian; a son, Adam (Holly) Fahl of Fairborn, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Ashley Lewis of Ossian, Megan (Zack) Nettleton of McKinney, Texas, Kristan Smith of Roanoke, and Bailey, Morgan, Alexander, and Kendall Fahl, all of Fairborn, Ohio; and five great-grandchildren, Lane, Caden, and Madelynn Lewis of Ossian and Hallie Smith and Matthew Carrigan of Roanoke. He is also survived by four sisters, Dixie (Anthony) Jiosa of Leesburg, Fla., JoAnn Minniear and Diane (Butch) Hunt, both of Huntington, and Sherrill (Mark) Sprunger of Bluffton; and a brother, Max (Judy) Fahl of Sebring, Fla.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 26, from noon until 7 p.m., at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Monday, Aug. 27, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Steve Studebaker will be officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton, with military graveside rites performed by the United States Marine Corps in conjunction with the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be given to Markle Fish & Game Club or Christian Care Retirement Community.

