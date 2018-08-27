Home RSS Ossian police board picks Robbins to be a part-time officer Ossian police board picks Robbins to be a part-time officer August 27, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Police say woman was shot, drove to hospital RSS The things he’s seen RSS INDOT documents: Uniondale intersection has been under state review since at least 2000 RSS They’re all wet News Police Notebook: 8-27-18 News Wells Court Docket: 8-27-18