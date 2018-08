A memorial service has been scheduled for Melissa Brown, 50, of Bluffton, who died June 13, 2018, in Bluffton.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at the pavilion at Roush Park. Following a service there will be a potluck lunch.

A full obituary appeared in the June 15 edition of The News-Banner.