Lottie M. Rothgeb, 78, of Bluffton, went home to her Lord on Friday evening, Aug. 17, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Lottie was born Dec. 25, 1939, in Amity, Ark., to Walter and Dura Mae Partarge Tallant.

She graduated from high school in Amity and worked at Standard Plastic in Bluffton for 34.5 years. Lottie loved her church and was an active member of the Bluffton Church of God in Bluffton. She loved her family and grandchildren and was always ready to go shopping for a bargain.

On April 18, 1976, in Bluffton, Lottie and Richard L. “Rocky” Rothgeb were married.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Rocky of Bluffton; eight children, James Lee (Dina) West of Loxberg, Ark., Randy Max (Denise) West of Danville, Ark., Vernon Elijah West of Fort Wayne, Brenda K. (Scott) Strickler of Decatur, Tony Rae (Krystal) Rothgeb of Port St. John, Fla., Lynnette Rose Rothgeb of Bluffton, Ricky Leroy Rothgeb of Fort Wayne, and Christina Mae Rothgeb of Fort Wayne; 21 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Lottie is also survived by two sisters, Mary Lee Watts of Little Rock, Ark., and Linda Carol (Jimmy) Higgins of De Quenn, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Harvey Tallant; a sister, Marilyn Joyce Pursley; and two grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Lottie’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor John Roe will officiate. Calling hours will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Lottie’s memory to the Bluffton Church of God, through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com