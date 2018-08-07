Lois Maxine Walter, 88, of Warren, died on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Lois was born on Aug. 2, 1930, in Huntington County to Charles and Ina (Pinkerton) Love. On Jan. 6, 1951, she married Jerry Walter, who preceded her in death.

Surviving are three children, Gary (Rosalie) Walter of Warren, David (Lynette) Walter of Warren, and Susan (Merlyn) Lucas of Knox; and seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lorene Hill.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 8, and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Solid Rock United Methodist Church, 485 Bennett Drive, Warren. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy H. Brown and Son Funeral Home, Warren.