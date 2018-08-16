Jodie Spratt, 59, passed away Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at Visiting Nurses Hospice Home, Fort Wayne, after a long, courageous battle with cancer that she fought to the end. She was surrounded by her family.

Jodie was born Sept. 9, 1958, in Fort Wayne to the late Linda (Smith) Grotrian. Jodie was a 1978 graduate of Findlay High School in Findlay, Ohio. Jodie raised two daughters. They were her world, along with her three grandsons. She was a loving and caring person, a devoted mother, and friend, always thinking of others first. “To know her was to love her.”

Jodie leaves to cherish her loving memory her dad, Tony Grotrian; siblings, Lora (John) Bopp, Andre (Lisa) Grotrian, Tonia (Leon) Thornton; and especially her daughters, Jennifer (Spratt) Price and Morgan Dickey-Spratt; three grandsons, Wade, Lincoln and Hudson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jodie made the decision to donate her earthly body to the University of Indianapolis to further the fight against cancer.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Jodie touched are invited to a memorial service at the Masonic Lodge, 211 W. Cherry St., Bluffton, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17. A service will be held at 5:30 p.m. with a fellowship to follow until 7:30 p.m. to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.