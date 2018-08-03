Janis M. “Jan” Thrasher, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.

She was born on July 1, 1943, tp Joseph M. Thrasher and Crystal F. Thrasher. She worked as an accountant for the Chops and Cork’n Cleaver restaurants. She was a member at Ossian United Methodist Church. She enjoyed art, golfing, quilting, Elvis music, local history, and researching her family’s genealogy.

She will be remembered as a woman that was deeply dedicated to her family.

Survivors include her sister, Carol “Lynne” (James Fillmore) Hatfield; nephews, Craig (Patricia) Hatfield and Stuart (Melissa) Hatfield; nieces, Tara (Patrick) Angle and Christy Thrasher; and eight great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Stuart Daniels; a brother, Joseph M. Thrasher Jr; and a niece, Cathy Hendrickson.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 W. Mill St. in Ossian with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Preferred memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Visiting Nurse.

The Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home in Ossian is in charge of arrangements.

