Janet Pinkerton, 77, of Glenwood, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.

She was born June 7, 1941, in Bluffton, to Russell Clanin and Mary Brown Clanin. She married Robert Clark “Sonny” Pinkerton Oct. 14, 1958; her husband preceded her in death Jan. 28, 1989.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Clark “Bobby” Pinkerton Jr.; her daughter, Diana Lee Pinkerton; her parents; three brothers, Gene Clanin, Bill Clanin, and Charlie Clanin; and six sisters, Delores Cutter, Mary Wolfe, Virgie Kilgore, Mildred Grimm, Nancy Bailey and Helen Adams.

She attended Glenwood Free Will Baptist Church and loved being around her family.

She is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Kenny and Rinda Pinkerton of Lodi, Ark., and Jason Pinkerton of Malvern, Ark.; her daughter and son-law, Lisa and Joey Swindle of Mount Ida, Ark.; 11 grandchildren, Jered Pinkerton, Cody Pinkerton, Cory Pinkerton, Crystal Pinkerton, Dylan Turner, Joseph Turner, Mason Pinkerton, Kendra Pinkerton, Heather Fulmer, Jay Swindle and Jessica Swindle; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lonnie Hacha and her husband, Jack, and Joyce Clanin, all of Bluffton; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services were held Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. George Crump officiating. Visitation was Friday evening. Interment was in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tommy Cook, Richard Landis, Dylan Turner, George McMurtrie, Joey Swindle and Jay Swindle.

