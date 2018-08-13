Home RSS GOP dominance in Wells County politics is a thing of the … present GOP dominance in Wells County politics is a thing of the … present August 13, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News The first day of a new school year News Randall will succeed Huss as BPD chief RSS Jail and sheriff’s budgets reflect changes RSS A quacking good time News Police Notebook: 8-13-18 Sports Norwell’s girls’ CC wins Norwell Invititational, boys place fifth