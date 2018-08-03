Gabe A. Norris, 13, of Markle, passed away at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis with his family by his side.

Gabe lost his life due to a tragic farming accident that happened on July 15, 2018. He was born Thursday, Sept. 9, 2004, in Fort Wayne. Gabe would have been starting the eighth grade at Norwell Middle School this year. He was a member of the cross country, wrestling, and track teams. He had a love for life, being around people, and a knack for being good at anything he set his mind to. Gabe loved spending time on the Salamonie Reservoir skiing, riding dirt bikes, golfing, and following his dad and grandpa around the family farm. With his cousins Josh and Grant living close by, the three boys were always getting into something fun. In the evenings, Gabe would unwind by watching movies or reading. His personality was truly one in a million and his impact on the entire community was remarkable. He has brought together a community of thousands, to stand as one. #flyhighgabe

Loving survivors include his parents, Matt and Angie (Smith) Norris of Markle; sister, Elizabeth Norris of Markle; maternal grandparents, Kid and Teresa Smith of Markle; paternal grandparents, Dan and Jackie Norris of Marklel great-grandma, Margaret “Jo” Spade of Warren; aunt, Danielle (Jake) Adam of Markle; uncle, Brandon (Cassandra) Smith of Ossian; cousins, Gabby Smith of Markle, Braden and Makayla Smith of Ossian, and Josh and Grant Adam of Markle.

He was preceded in death by an aunt, Kayla Smith Stirlen.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Norwell Middle School Gymnasium Saturday, Aug. 4, from 1 to 8 p.m. Please enter through middle school doors 33 and 36. A service to celebrate Gabe’s life will be at the Norwell High School Auditorium at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Please enter through doors 1 and 20. Pastor Scott E. Nedberg will be officiating and burial will follow in the Sparks Cemetery in rural Huntington County.

A special thank you to the community from Matt, Angie and Elizabeth: Your prayers and thoughts are what got us through these last few weeks. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all of your support. Pop tabs are welcomed to be brought into Norwell on Saturday and Sunday. We will continue to strive for the one million mark goal.

The Norris family would like to set up a scholarship fund in Gabe’s name for future students at Norwell. To contribute to this fund, you are welcome to make a memorial donation at the designated box during the viewing hours or send donations to P.O. Box 344 Warren, IN 46792. The check can be made out to Warren United Church of Christ, who is assisting the family with the scholarship.

