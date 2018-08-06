Fred L. Blocker, 66, of Bluffton, passed away early Saturday morning, Aug. 4, 2018, at his residence in Bluffton.

Fred was born Dec. 7, 1951, in Bluffton to Floyd R. Blocker and Clella R. (Pace) Blocker-Rohde. Fred was raised by his mother and Edwin C. Rohde from an early age. He graduated from the Vera Cruz School in 1969 and continued to work at the school after graduation.

Fred loved sports and enjoyed collecting tractors, fishing and NASCAR. He loved spending his summer afternoons and evenings watching baseball and basketball at Jefferson and Washington parks in Bluffton. He loved his garden and eating the vegetables that he raised. Fred always made sure he had his basketball with him, wherever he went.

He is survived by his brother, Wayne A. (Tammy) Rohde; a sister, Jane A. Eisenhut of Bluffton; nine nieces and nephews, Terry Sills, Tim Sills, Robert Rohde, Travis (Amanda) Rohde, Josh (Scarlett) Premo, Ashley Rohde, Alan Rohde, Kristen Rohde and Shannon Rohde; and 10 great- nieces and nephews. Fred is also survived by his caregiver, Frances Strang of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Beulah G. Sills-Tanner; a niece, Tonya Sills; and a nephew, Tony Sills.

A service to celebrate Fred’s life will be held at his favorite place, the Jefferson Park-Main Baseball Diamond at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, with Tony Garton and Rev. Roy Nevil officiating. During his service, the family and friends are invited to help Fred turn off the field lights one final time. Family and friends are invited to dress for the ball park and use the bleachers or bring your own chairs. Burial will follow at Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center. Calling hours will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Bluffton Youth Baseball Program or Family Life Care of Berne.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com