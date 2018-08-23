Eric W. Tonner, 62, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, Aug. 21, 2018, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Born in Bluffton on Jan. 9, 1956, to Harry and Clara (Frauhiger) Tonner, Eric married Rhonda Bertsch in Bluffton on Dec. 18, 1976; she survives.

A 1974 graduate of Adams Central High School, Eric was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. He had a passion for serving the community, especially with different work projects. In 2012, Eric even helped start the Glory Acres community gardens in Bluffton.

Eric had been working part-time with his son at Pet Rest Inc., and had also spent four years alongside his wife as a missionary in Haiti from 1999 until 2003. He had several hobbies, but especially enjoyed taking extensive canoeing trips with his grandsons. Eric will most be remembered as a person who had a passion for pointing others to “An Awesome God.”

In addition to his wife, Eric is survived by a son, Eric M. (LaNae) Tonner of Ossian; a daughter, Beth Tonner of Fort Wayne; two grandsons, Birch and Ike Tonner; two brothers, Leon Tonner of Ossian and Arlan Tonner of Decatur; a sister, Carol (Steve) Stucky of Monroe; and his mother-in-law, Anita Bertsch of Bluffton.

Aside from his parents, Eric was preceded in death by a brother, Lyle Tonner; two sisters, Rose Dalio and Harriet Thompson; and his father-in-law, Godfrey Bertsch.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, from 12 to 8 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 25th, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Mark Gerber and Steve Ringger will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Foundations, a ministry of the Apostolic Christian Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com